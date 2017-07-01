See RAILA ODINGA’s response after he was stoned and chased away by UHURU’s goons in Mt. Kenya

Friday July 14, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has blamed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Jubilee for the chaos he witnessed in Murang’a and Kiambu Counties where he took his NASA campaigns.





Venting on social media, the NASA flag bearer said the group of young people who heckled him and stoned his convoy in Thika and Githurai had been organized by Jubilee.





However, he thanked the rest of Kiambu for coming out to give him a warm welcome and listen to what he had to say.





“We took our campaign of change to...



