See MAMA SARAH OBAMA’s special request to UHURU ahead of the Elections.

Monday, 31 July 2017- President Uhuru has been requested to visit Kogelo Village in Siaya County before the August 8th elections.





The special request comes from Mama Sarah Obama-the grandmother of former US President Barack Obama.





Mama Sarah, who was awarded the Elder of the Order of the Burning Spear (EBS) for her dedicated service to the poor by President Uhuru in April, wants the Head of State to lay a foundation stone for the construction of Barack Obama University College in Kogelo.





Speaking at her Kogelo-Nyang’oma rural home during a visit by US-based professor Michael Muiga, the founder of Barack Obama University, she said this is a landmark project in honour of her grandson-first black US President.





Mama Sarah is the founder of the Mama Sarah Obama Foundation (MSOF) a charitable organisation, dedicated in raising orphans and help poor families feed and educate their children.



