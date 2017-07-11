See how UHURU’s campaign team is failing him in KISII-Are members on RAILA ODINGA’s payroll?

Tuesday July 11, 2017 -Local Jubilee leaders in Kisii County have been accused of mismanaging President Uhuru Kenyatta’s campaigns in the area.





Nominated MP Johnson Sakaja and nominated Senator Martha Wangari were shocked yesterday when they visited Kisii after they discovered that Jubilee local team had done absolutely nothing to promote President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election bid.





The two Jubilee politicians expressed concerns that there were no efforts to put up President Kenyatta’s billboards and banners in Kisii by the local Jubilee team.





They were concerned that with only 28 days to the General Election, Uhuru’s campaign team in Kisii still wanted to be directed on how to conduct the campaigns.





They vowed to overhaul the team, saying it must have been compromised by Raila Odinga’s NASA.





“We need a dedicated team to run the Presidential campaigns in Kisii and Nyamira Counties. The money you expect to receive from the party is not there. We should be passionate about the party and President’s agenda for this country,” Sakaja said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



