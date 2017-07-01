See how UHURU’s 30 minute facebook chat backfired – RAILA ODINGA must be smiling

Monday, July 24, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta held an online live chat on Sunday in a bid to woo young digital savvy voters ahead of the August 8th elections.





However, the President failed to respond to several key issues like the lingering Nurses strike, unemployment, high cost of living and corruption.





Prior to the chat, the President had promised to tell Kenyans his plans to create more jobs and lower food prices if he is re-elected.





During the chat, one blogger affiliated with Jubilee Party did this poll and...



