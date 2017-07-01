See how UHURU is planning to reject August poll results and cling to power - RAILA now cries for help

Wednesday July 12, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, has alleged a plot by President Uhuru Kenyatta to cling to power even after he beats him in the August polls.





Addressing the press yesterday, Raila claimed that there were plans by Uhuru to reject the August poll results and cling to power after losing.





He noted that the President had undertaken mobilization and training of officers from the...



