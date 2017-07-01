See how this unapologetic Pastor stunned UHURU and RUTO at Uhuru Park last week (VIDEO)

Wednesday, 12 July 2017 - This happened last Friday at Uhuru Park during the peace prayers for the upcoming election organized by the Evangelical Alliance of Kenya.





President Uhuru Kenyatta and his two competitors Ekuru Aukot (Third Way Alliance) and Michael Wainaina (independent) were the only candidates in attendance.





While preacher after preacher prayed for peace to prevail before and after the election, Bishop JM Kilioba, National Overseer for All Nations Church, prayed for credible elections.





He prayed for IEBC to make sure dead voters shouldn't resurrect.





The reaction of President Uhuru and DP Ruto to the prayers clearly shows that they were not amused.





Watch the video below.





A prayer rally for "PEACE" was turned by this preacher to a prayer for "JUSTICE." Dead voters shouldn't resurrect, he prayed. watch the reax pic.twitter.com/clIZlwVm0Y July 11, 2017