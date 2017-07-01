See how this guy mocked RAPHAEL TUJU after another man f()ck3d his wife, No mercy

I HEAR RAPHAEL TUJU is saying that High Court Judge Odunga is related to James Orengo and therefore accusing Judiciary of biasness towards NASA....I also wish t o confirm that IEBC chair Chebukati is related to Raphael Tuju....Chebukati is the uncle of the late Sammy Tonny Ogunda( The man who used to f*** Tuju's wife)...so in the same breadth do we also accuse IEBC of biasness towards JUBILEE?? Meanwhile, RAILA ODINGA FOR PRESIDENT .. In Canaan everybody will be f*** his own wife,

“VIA NDEGE SERIKAL(BABU OWINO’s PA)



