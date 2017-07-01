See how much UHURU has given Jubilee candidates in NASA strongholds to fail RAILA - This changes everything

Friday July 28, 2017 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has dished out a whopping sh500 million to Jubilee candidates in NASA strongholds to sway votes in his favour come 8th of August.





This was revealed by Jubilee Vice Chairman, David Murathe, who confirmed that the President was desperate to win majority of the elective seats in the next elections.





Murathe noted that Jubilee is focused on denying Raila Odinga some crucial votes in...



