See the expensive car that UHURU gave Kilifi ACK Bishop as a gift (VIDEO)

Monday, July 31, 2017 -President Uhuru Kenyatta has donated an expensive car to the Anglican Church of Kenya (ACK) Bishop Lawrence Dena in Kilifi town.

Jubilee Gubernatorial aspirant, Gideon Mung’aro, was sent by the President to hand over the car to the man of God.

Uhuru had promised to buy the Bishop a car during his earlier visits to the church.

And he finally kept his promise.

The car was handed over to the Bishop infront of the worshipers who cheered on.