See the damage NKAISERY’s death caused Jubilee-RAILA’s win is now inevitable like it not

Sunday July 9, 2017 -The sudden death of Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery has without a doubt dealt President Uhuru Kenyatta-led Jubilee Government a severe political blow which Uhuru and Deputy President William Ruto may not be able to recover from.





The death may even cost Uhuru/Ruto the Presidency come August 8th General Election after Jubilee suspended all its political campaigns to mourn Nkaisery even as their rivals in the National Super Alliance (NASA) continued with campaigns across the country to win over the undecided voters and those from Jubilee strongholds.





In a statement yesterday, Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju cancelled all the planned Jubilee rallies until further notice to allow Uhuru/Ruto and the party to mourn the man who was in the central cog of the Jubilee campaign machinery ahead of the polls.





Earlier on yesterday, the President and his Deputy also cancelled their tour of Turkana County in honour of the departed Major General (Rtd).



