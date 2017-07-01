See the 600 elite police UHURU will deploy after elections to quell violence - RAILA is not lucky this time

Tuesday July 25, 2017 - The Government of President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Deputy, William Ruto, has set up a team of 600 elite police officers who will be deployed after the August 8th General Elections to quell violence.





This was revealed by a top security official who attended a top security meeting in Nairobi to plan for the General Election and the aftermath.





According to a source, the team of about 600 officers, who...



