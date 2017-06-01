SAUMU SONKO’s message to Kenyans after her dad was reduced to a zombie during Nairobi Gubernatorial debate

Tuesday, 04 July 2017 - Nairobi Senator, Mike Sonko, was reduced to a zombie during the Nairobi Gubernatorial debate that was aired live on KTN.





Sonko had a hard time explaining what he will do for Nairobi people if he is elected Governor.





He couldn’t express himself in proper English.





His other three competitors, Miguna Miguna, Peter Kenneth and Evans Kidero made him look like a class 8 drop-out.





Sonko’s daughter, Saumu, has a...



