Safaricom Jobs in Nairobi, Kenya

Executive Assistant

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy within the Internal Audit Division. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Reporting to the Director – Internal Audit, position holder will provide an efficient and responsive administrative, organizational, and logistical service to the Division, helping the team to be more productive and efficient through organization of team travel, events, meetings, compilation of team reports, and maintenance of records, budgets, and acquisition of team purchase needs in a timely manner.

Roles

· Managing the Director’s office and diary/calendar;

· Responding to enquiries, correspondence both telephone and written directed to the Director’s office and drafting correspondence for Director’s signature and ensuring correspondence from other departments is proof read and edited;

· Planning and coordinating the Director’s schedule and coordinating all the logistics for the meetings; as well as making all travel arrangements (local and international) for the Director including arranging for escorts to and from the aircraft, transit arrangements, car hire and scheduling of meetings;

· Liaising with Finance business partner to review the departmental cost center reports and notify the Business Manager on expenditure trends;

· Efficient co-ordination of team events – team buildings, short term trainings, offsite meetings, scheduled Departmental onsite meetings;

· Promptly and efficiently process Air tickets & Visa for staff in compliance with the company’s travel policy and efficient booking intervals;

· Promptly book/make reservation for accommodation for staff and guests before date of travel.

· Arranging for internal team briefings and weekly meetings and

· Raise and monitor purchase requisitions for departmental purchases and Prepare and consolidate the Departmental reports e.g. Annual reports, and Weekly Management reports.

Requirements

Degree in Business Related field;

· Overall a minimum of 4 years Team Administration/PA experience in a busy function;

· Excellent knowledge and hands on working experience in operating Microsoft Office suite- Ms Word, Ms Excel & Ms Outlook is a must. Knowledge of Oracle financial is essential;

· Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

· Numerical and analytical skills;

· Project management experience will be an added advantage;

· Patient and a positive attitude towards customers; (Internal and external);

· Personable and presentable with impeccable grooming & etiquette.

How to Apply

Demand Manager

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Project Management Office within the CEO Office. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below:

Reporting to the Senior Manager-Programs – The primary role and responsibility of the Demand Manager within the PMO Team is to Manage intake of all projects and programs into the funnel for the different business domains and ensuring there is capacity to deliver the prioritized programs /projects through resource management.

Roles

· Determine project goals and/or product or service deliverables to meet stakeholder expectations.

· Lead project prioritization sessions every quarter between business and delivery teams to ensure balance of delivery and capacity utilization

· Manage the PMO Front door process and receive and respond to all demand requests from Business Units within agreed timelines.

· Work with the technology teams to determine and implement suitable enterprise tools required to ensure automation of demand and resource management processes.

· Ensure the right documentation is submitted. Concept notes, User Requirements and Business Cases

· Send demand and release status reports to all stakeholders

· Maintain an Up to Date – Funnel outlay per Business Unit / Domain

· Together with the technology teams, facilitate the determination of key resource requirements to support planning and decision-making

· Document lessons learnt from prioritization exercise in order to optimize the process

· Develop a release management framework that includes development of formal and comprehensive project delivery plans in order to have release calendars that take into account the different systems and applications in the company.

· Document lessons learnt for deployments and releases in order to refine and optimize the process.

· Develop the resource management plans that include utilization and capacity available to support projects in the demand pipeline.

· To initiate, participate and contribute (at a high level) to any ongoing business activity which will impact the projects demand pipeline.

· Coordinate and facilitate Gate meetings with EXCO

Requirements

· 3+ years of IT/PM experience

· Project management expertise: Certified in PMP or PRINCE 2

· Familiarity with advanced MS Excel and similar automation tools is desirable

· Ability to speak to non-technical business professionals and managers in non-technical speak to explain complex technical issues in order to build support and ownership for technology solutions

· Understanding of project dependencies and risk mitigation in multi-discipline projects

· Mitigates team conflict and communication problems.

How to Apply

Regional Field Engineer

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Regional Operations Dept within the Technology Division. In keeping with our current business needs,we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Reporting to the Snr Manager, Regional Network Operations – Coast. Theposition holder will be responsible forNetwork elements fault clearance to ensure availability of 99.99%, SUR of lessthan 15min per week, average NUR of less than 10min per week , and properpreventive maintenance of the BSS network, transmission equipment’s and therelated power supply in owned sites.

Requirements

· Degree in Electricaland Electronics Engineering /HND/ Diploma (or related technical field) from arecognized university / institution with a bias in Telecomm.

· Degree/HND—atleast 1yrs experience in GSM and /or Telecommunications Industry.

· Diploma— atleast 2yrs experience in GSM and /or Telecommunications Industry.

· Within Safaricom -Engineering, IT, Customer Management and Implementation Dept.

· Outside Safaricom –Nokia , Huawei, Safaricom Subs as a whole

