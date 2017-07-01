Safaricom Jobs in Kenya

Program Manager

Organization Name: Safaricom Garage

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Safaricom Garage within the Innovation Hub. In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

Reporting to the Chief Innovation Officer, the position holder will provide program leadership in the pursuit and delivery of complex information, communications and technology solutions for Safaricom programs & projects This role will be responsible for kick off, execution, control and closure of programs and projects.

Responsibilities

· To develop a formal and comprehensive program delivery plan by integrating and documenting project deliverables, acceptance criteria, processes, procedures, risks, and tasks to facilitate project executing, controlling, and closing processes;

· To ensure tool and metrics utilization to track and improve project performance – EPM, MS Project, Share point, Project Initiation Documents (Statement of works, Governance Structure, Communication plan, Risk Management Plan,

· To manage program progress by ensuring that activities are executed as planned in order to achieve the project objectives;

· To enforce quality gates during the implementation of projects. This will involve stakeholder engagement, communication management and the use of the Enterprise Project Management (EPM) tool through the project life cycle until closure;

· To manage and escalate risks and issues appropriately through the project life cycle;

· To ensure timely CAPEX Utilization & Receipting for all projects within your domain;

· To ensure timely preparation and dissemination of project reports, updates and governance meeting presentations;

· To contribute to the project management knowledge base by sharing lessons learned, best practices, research, appropriately in order to improve the quality of project management services, build the capabilities of colleagues, and advance the profession;

· To facilitate cooperation within our teams and with stakeholders in order to realize shared goals by encouraging collaborative problem solving, open communication, and teamwork;

· To provide leadership support for direct reports which will include but is not limited to interaction at all/senior levels and accountability/oversight/management;

· To conduct performance appraisal, motivate and train staff in the section.

Requirements

· Degree in ICT/Business Related field

· Project management expertise: Certified in PMP or PRINCE 2

· At least 3 years’ experience in managing IT projects.

How to Apply





Account Relationship Manager

Location: Nairobi,KE

Department Description

We are pleased to announce the following vacancy in the Large Enterprise – Corporate & Public Department within the Enterprise Business Unit Division In keeping with our current business needs, we are looking for a person who meets the criteria indicated below.

Brief Description

The position holder will be reporting to the Sector Manager Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics in the Large Enterprise -Corporate & Public Department.

They will develop and manage relationships and service experience among the Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics sectors, to ensure growth, profitability and retention of customers.

Responsibilities

· To formulate and manage the implementation of marketing plans for the Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics Sector.

· To support the respective Sector Manager , Relationship Managers and Relationship Executives to conduct customer business reviews;

· To manage, prospect and sell to Manufacturing, Transport and Logistics sector Customers.

· To effectively manage the existing /new accounts through improved customer experience by managing end to end process and ensure compliance to service agreement requirements;

· To respond to enterprise customer related issues so as to provide consistent quality of service and get excellent customer rating;

· To develop and implement a sales plan;

· To prepare reports e.g. Progress and Visibility reports, Business decision making process and planning etc;

· To develop and implement the enterprise sales plan in line with the overall business objectives.

Requirements

· Degree in any related field

· Work experience of 4-5 years preferably in a sales environment managing key corporate accounts

· Knowledge/ Work experience in Enterprise solutions, Hosted Services and Internet connectivity /solutions will be an added advantage;

· Strong relationship building skills, preferably from a major blue chip company;

· Ability to manage sales pipeline, deliver results and meet and surpass targets;