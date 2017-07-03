Saddest Goodbye ever: Little girl breaks down into tears as her 'boyfriend' leaves (PHOTOs)

Monday, 3 July 2017 - These photos of a young girl getting emotional and crying after her ‘boyfriend’ who she's apparently close with, moved away with his family have gone viral.

Twitter user @hayliebri shared these photos with the caption:

"My little sister's boyfriend is moving and their goodbyes were the saddest thing ever went."

The post since garnered over 180,000 likes.

