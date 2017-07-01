Sacrilege! RAILA invades people’s bedrooms and engages their wives on S3X in bid to defeat UHURU!

Wednesday July 19, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) flag bearer, Raila Odinga, appears to have crossed the red-line with his campaigns in desperate attempts to outdo President Uhuru Kenyatta ahead of the August polls.





This is after he invaded people’s bedrooms, inciting women to deny their husbands conjugal rights on Election Day until they prove they have voted.





Speaking in Homa Bay, Raila urged his supporters to abstain from s3x on the eve of election, likening polls to tradition wars whereby African warriors would avoid s3x.





He also..



