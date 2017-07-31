S3XY LADIES pull JALANG’O’s leg on Live TV and it’s hilarious (VIDEO)

Monday, 31 July 2017- Celebrated comedian and radio presenter Felix Odiwuor a.k.a Jalang’o was recently pranked on live TV and he fell for it.





Jalas as he is fondly referred to was the guest on Ebru TV’s Talk Show-Let’s Talk, which is hosted by four s3xy ladies- Pierra Makena, Brenda Wairimu, Ella, and Monique Bett.





The Hot96 presenter spoke with the ladies about starting from the bottom and his exploits before the ladies executed their prank.





The ladies pretended they were on a break and news came in that a silver BMW(belonging to Jalas) had been hit.





Watch the hilarious video below.



