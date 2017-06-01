S3XY actress threatens to walk out of live TV interview over her love affair with Churchill Show’s MC JESSE.

...be calm before saying “You know I love MC Jesse, he is my boy, we are tight mpaka alikuwa ameitwa baby daddy at some point coz me and Jesse are real tight. And I’m among the lucky few who know that he is not my baby daddy but he dates someone really tight and close to my heart.”





She then went on and turned to the screen and started telling MC Jesse how lucky he was to have landed a beautiful lady like Shix.





A visibly angry Shix replied:





“My God, wow, honestly I respect this show but I don’t want to talk about my personal life and especially on TV because of how things had turned out some time back. So if you guys would just respect that. It’s my personal life”





She went to warn people on the perils of sharing their personal stuff on social media.





“Stop sharing about your families man…as in don’t talk too much about them. Because there is a point people start using your family and close friends against you. They start using those things against you. Coz enyewe guys don’t have chills. We are humans sisi huumia...hata saa hii huwezi jua siku yangu imekuwa aje na niko hapa najaribu kukuchekesha. I will not throw my personal life in your faces so if it surfaces know that someone betrayed my trust and made it public. I don’t like that, and if I know that kuna story kama hiyo mi huchorea.”





The Kenyan DAILY POST