S3XY actress threatens to walk out of live TV interview over her love affair with Churchill Show’s MC JESSE.

“Stop sharing about your families man…as in don’t talk too much about them. Because there is a point people start using your family and close friends against you. They start using those things against you. Coz enyewe guys don’t have chills. We are humans sisi huumia...hata saa hii huwezi jua siku yangu imekuwa aje na niko hapa najaribu kukuchekesha. I will not throw my personal life in your faces so if it surfaces know that someone betrayed my trust and made it public. I don’t like that, and if I know that kuna story kama hiyo mi huchorea.”