S3XUALLY starved teacher at Ahero Girls ruining his former student’s marriage, See texts of him seducing her.

Thursday, 27 July 2017 - A s3xually starved teacher at Ahero Girls has been caught red handed messing up with the marriage of his former student.





A leaked conversation shows the teacher luring his former student to s3x but she rejects his s3xual advances.





The lady tells him she is happily married but the thirsty teacher still insists on sampling her “Nunu”.





But this lady really loves her husband and...



