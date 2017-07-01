S3XUALLY starved HUDDAH MONROE begs for a “propeller”, perhaps the cold is too much (EVIDENCE)

Thursday, 27 July 2017 - Petite Nairobi socialite Huddah Monroe is looking for a man to quench her thirst.





Huddah claims that she is not ready to get into a serious relationship with any man.

She just wants a man to service her.





“All I want is a d***** and company. Nobody to own me”. She said.





See Huddah’s posts where she confesses that she needs a man to service her in the next page.





Slide into her DM.





You never know.



