RUTO’s wife, RACHEL, forces church to do the ‘impossible’ as she blames her husband and UHURU/ RAILA

Wednesday July 12, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto’s wife, Rachel, has urged religious leaders to preach peace and harmony ahead of the August 8th General Election.





Speaking at Engineer Stadium in Kinangop, Nyandarua County, on Monday during prayers for peace, Rachel urged Kenyans to embrace each other irrespective of their tribal and political affiliations.





She castigated politicians, including her husband William Ruto, accusing them of...



