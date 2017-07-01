RUTO’s wife, RACHEL, forces church to do the ‘impossible’ as she blames her husband and UHURU/ RAILA

RUTO’s wife, RACHEL, forces church to do the ‘impossible’ as she blames her husband and UHURU/ RAILA00:00
..dividing the country along ethnic and political lines ahead of polls.
But Rachel challenged the church to play its rightful role in uniting the country.
She said the church should not sit and watch as politicians divide the nation.
“The church has a responsibility to unite Kenyans during the electoral period.”
“It cannot sit back and watch as politicians divide the country along tribal lines,” said Rachel.
The Kenyan DAILY POST