RUTO meets GIDEON MOI for the first time after falling out and RAILA is worried (Photos)

Monday July 10, 2017 -Deputy President William Ruto yesterday met his sworn enemy and Baringo Senator, Gideon Moi, one on one for the first time since falling out due to political supremacy over the control of Rift Valley politics.





The two met during Jubilee rallies in Bomet County which were presided over by President Uhuru Kenyatta.





The two have been on each other’s neck after Gideon Moi declared to challenge Ruto for the Presidency in 2022.





The last time Ruto and Gideon Moi met face to face was at the funeral of former MP, the late Mark Too, in Eldoret, and they exchanged bitterly as President Uhuru Kenyatta watched helplessly from the sidelines.





When they met yesterday, the two shook hands firmly and later on shared a seat in church as they listened to the sermon.





It is not clear if they have buried their differences completely and willing to work together going forward to ensure Uhuru is re-elected as they await 2022.





The rare union between Ruto and Moi is a blow to Raila Odinga’s NASA which was banking on their differences to infiltrate Rift Valley and win over some votes from the region.





Photos;





The Kenyan DAILY POST















