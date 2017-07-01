RUTO incites KALENJINs again as he reveals RAILA’s plans to evict them from Mau Forest if he wins

....evict Kalenjins from the forest again if he becomes President.





“Do not gamble with Raila Odinga again.”





“He is the same person who kicked you out of your homes in the Mau in 2029,” Ruto said in Kalenjin dialect.





He also criticized the Opposition for panicking ahead of the elections saying NASA has sensed defeat.





“These people did not play their game well.”





“They are now regretting and running up and down in bid to have the poll date changed,” he said.





