RUTO condemns violence against UHURU/ RUTO in Kisumu and RAILA in Kabarnet - It was uncouth!Politics 07:05
Friday July 14, 2017 - Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto, has condemned attempts to disrupt rallies addressed by President Uhuru Kenyatta and opposition Presidential candidate, Raila Odinga, in Kisumu and Kabarnet respectively.
On Wednesday, Uhuru and Raila’s rallies were briefly interrupted by supporters of their opponents who engaged in heckling and name calling hours apart.
“It is wrong for supporters of..
