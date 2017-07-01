RUTO begs Kenyans not to fall for RAILA’s useless TV debate! Elect UHURU and you will see wonders

Wednesday July 26, 2017 - Deputy President William Ruto held a series of rallies across five Counties in Rift Valley and Western Kenya yesterday where he urged the electorate to re-elect President Uhuru Kenyatta.





Addressing supporters in all his stopovers, Ruto warned Kenyans not to fall for the Raila Odinga’s emotional TV debate that President Uhuru Kenyatta’s skipped.





He said Kenya is not governed by debates and...



