RUTO banned from campaigning in LUO Nyanza for always calling RAILA as ‘yule jamaa wa vitendawili’.

Wednesday July 5, 2017 - A section of leaders from Homa Bay County have begged President Uhuru Kenyatta to drop his deputy, William Ruto, when touring the region which is perceived to be an opposition stronghold.





Uhuru and Ruto are expected to tour the region late this month to launch Government projects and also campaign for their re-election.





Uhuru is set to open a bridge that links Mbita and Rusinga Island in South Nyanza.





But addressing journalists on..



