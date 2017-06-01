RUTO banned from campaigning in LUO Nyanza for always calling RAILA as ‘yule jamaa wa vitendawili’.

..Tuesday , politicians led by Homa Bay Senator, Moses Kajwang, told Uhuru to drop his DP who they accuse of demeaning opposition leader, Raila Odinga.





“I am told that the President will be here soon but we want to caution him from coming with Ruto.”





“We want people who can only preach peace,” Kajwang said.





“Ruto is fond of belittling other leaders and that attitude is unwanted.”





“He is not welcome in this region of the country at all,” Kajwang added.





However, according to the constitution, every Kenyan has a right of campaigning in every corner of the country.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



