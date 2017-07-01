RUTO and KALONZO will never win the Presidency in 2022 and here is the reason - MIGUNA MIGUNA

Tuesday July 18, 2017 - Nairobi gubernatorial hopeful, Miguna Miguna, has roasted Deputy President William Ruto and former Vice President, Kalonzo Musyoka, for skipping the running mates’ debate that was scheduled on Monday at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA).





Ruto, who is President Uhuru Kenyatta’s running and Kalonzo, who is Raila Odinga‘s running mate, skipped the debate claiming that they were never consulted by the debate’s organizers.





Speaking in an interview on the Presidential Running Mates Debate joint table which was aired by..



