RUTO AGAIN heckled in BARINGO – RAILA’s NASA is UNSTOPPABLE TSUNAMI!

Tuesday July 11, 2017- Deputy President William Ruto was on Sunday shocked after he was heckled in Baringo County when he was campaigning for Jubilee Alliance.





Ruto ,who had accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta, to the area perceived as KANU chairman Gideon Moi’s stronghold ,got a rude shock when he tried to campaign for Jubilee candidate Simon Chelagui.





Chelagui is challenging Gideon Moi for the Baringo Senate seat. Moi is defending his seat using KANU ticket.





Chemolingot residents in Tiaty constituency heckled Ruto when he asked them to support Simon Chelungui, over Moi.



Some were heard shouting "No! No!" as he continued to ask "How many are saying they will vote for Chelungui."



He was forced to cut short his campaign for Chelungui, to calm the down.





When he stood to speak, senator Moi called on Uhuru and his Jubilee administration to ensure they deliver, by providing jobs to Baringo youth.





On his part, President Uhuru Kenyatta endorsed Moi for the top seat instead of supporting Chelagui who is the Jubilee Party candidate.



