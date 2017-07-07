RIFT VALLEY is now NASA's STRONGHOLD – RUTO says

Friday July 7, 2017- Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto has expressed confidence that National Super Alliance (NASA) will form the government in August.





Speaking in Sotik when campaigning for Chama Cha Mashinani and NASA on Thursday, Ruto said the vote rich Rift Valley region favours opposition coalition NASA than the ruling Jubilee administration.





Ruto said RiftValley electorates are now enlightened and they will abandon Jubilee and vote for NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga in August.





“If he still thinks that we a sack of potatoes to be moved to his favourite destination then he should observe the mood on the ground,” Ruto said.

“The Rift Valley people will not vote broken promises and he knows that. We are eager to restore development by voting a NASA government,” Ruto added.

He also said under NASA leadership tea prices will stabilize since Raila will eliminate cartels in Coffee and Tea industries.

The Kenyan DAILY POST