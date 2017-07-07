RIFT VALLEY is now NASA's STRONGHOLD – RUTO says

RIFT VALLEY is now NASA's STRONGHOLD – RUTO saysPolitics 07:55
Friday July 7, 2017-Bomet Governor, Isaac Ruto has expressed confidence that National Super Alliance (NASA) will form the government in August.
Ruto said RiftValley electorates are now enlightened and they will abandon Jubilee and vote for NASA presidential candidate, Raila Odinga in August.
“The Rift Valley people will not vote broken promises and he knows that. We are eager to restore development by voting a NASA government,” Ruto added.
He also said under NASA leadership tea prices will stabilize since Raila will eliminate cartels in Coffee and Tea industries.
The Kenyan DAILY POST