Retracing NKAISERRY’s last moments! This is where he had beer until 3AM before his untimely death.

Saturday, July 8, 2017 -New details on the untimely death of the late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaiserry have emerged.





The late Interior CS collapsed at his house in Karen and died a few hours after he was admitted at Karen Hospital.





During the day, he was very jovial and he seemed physically fit.





President Uhuru Kenyatta revealed that he spent the better part of Friday with Nkaiserry discussing important issues concerning this country.





They were together until 9.30 PM Friday night and everything seemed okay.





It has been established that the late CS had beer until around 3AM at the Bomas Lounge before he headed to his home in Karen where he collapsed and died hours after he was rushed to the hospital.





A team of investigators have already visited Bomas Lounge where Nkaiserry was last seen having beer as they unveil the cause of his untimely death.





‪ ”Nkaissery had beer until around 3AM at the Bomas lounge. Scenes of crime team from the CID gathered evidence from the same. # RIPNkaissery ” popular blogger Alai tweeted.





May his soul rest in eternal peace.



