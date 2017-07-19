Research Intern Job in Kenya

Research Intern Job in KenyaJobs and Careers 01:59
Job Title: Research Intern
Report to: Research Manager.
Job Requirements
Job Requirements
- Fresh graduates
- KSCE Mean grade B
(Plus) and above with B (plus) in English, Mathematics and Kiswahli
- Bachelor’s Degree
in any Field (2nd Class upper Division)
- IT skills
- Excellent in excel
and other ms office tools
- Other good traits –
honest, hardworking etc.
How to Apply
Interested candidates should forward their applications tocareers@ciafrica.com before or on Thursday, 19 July 2017.