Research Intern Job in Kenya

Job Title: Research Intern
 
Report to: Research Manager.

Job Requirements
  • Fresh graduates
  • KSCE Mean grade B (Plus) and above with B (plus) in English, Mathematics and Kiswahli
  • Bachelor’s Degree in any Field (2nd Class upper Division)
  • IT skills
  • Excellent in excel and other ms office tools
  • Other good traits – honest, hardworking etc.
How to Apply

Interested candidates should forward their applications tocareers@ciafrica.com before or on Thursday, 19 July 2017.

   

