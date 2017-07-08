Red Alert: Al-Shabaab urinate on NKAISERY’S dead body as they attack & behead Kenyans hours after his death

Saturday July 8, 2017 -At least 9 Kenyans have been killed by suspected members of Al-Shabaab terror group who attacked Lamu County on Saturday morning.





The attack came few hours after the untimely death of Interior Cabinet Secretary, the late Joseph Nkaisery, who died on the early morning of Saturday under mysterious circumstances.





According to police sources, the militants raided the Jima village in Lamu West, herded some villagers together and slaughtered them like animals using knives.





Linda Boni Operation Director James Ole Seriani confirmed the attack, saying the number of fatality could rise as more people are still unaccounted for.





“The number is likely to increase to above 10 since some people are unaccounted for following the attack,” Seriani said.





"They raided Jima and Pandanguo villages and killed nine men. They were slaughtered like chickens, using knives," one of the witnesses said.



