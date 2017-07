Recruitment at Brand Kenya Board – (Various Jobs)

The Board is mandated to develop and implement a National identity that will sour higher levels of pride, patriotism and social cohesion among the citizenry, and manage Kenya's image and reputation in order to enhance the levels of confidence in Kenya as a competitive destination for; FDI inflows, Corporates / Institutional Headquarters, Tourism and Visitors, Trade and inward flow of talent.The Board seeks to strengthen its management team by hiring valued talent to fill the following critical position: