Recruitment at Brand Kenya Board – (Various Jobs)

Brand Kenya Board (BKB) is a state corporation established in March 2008 and mandated to ensure that an integrated national brand is created, harnessed and sustained in the long term.
The Board is mandated to develop and implement a National identity that will sour higher levels of pride, patriotism and social cohesion among the citizenry, and manage Kenya's image and reputation in order to enhance the levels of confidence in Kenya as a competitive destination for; FDI inflows, Corporates / Institutional Headquarters, Tourism and Visitors, Trade and inward flow of talent.
The Board seeks to strengthen its management team by hiring valued talent to fill the following critical position:
Head of Procurement
Ref: BKB/HR/HPRC/06/2016-2017
(L3)
(1 Post)
Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Head of Procurement responsible for developing and formulating Brand Kenya Board’s procurement policy and ensuring timely delivery of goods, services and work to the Board.
Key Duties & Responsibilities:-
The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position
I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks
- Maintain and update
annually, standing lists of registered suppliers require by Brand Kenya
Board;
- Prepare, publish
and distribute procurement and disposal opportunities including invitation
to tender, pre-qualification documents and invitations for expression of
interest;
- Co-ordinate the
receiving and opening of tender documents;
- Maintain and safe
guard procurement and disposal documents and records in accordance with
the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations;
- Propose the
membership of evaluation committee to the accounting officer for approval;
- Co-ordinate the
evaluation of tenders, quotations and proposals;
- Recommend
negotiating team for appointment by the accounting officer where
negotiations are allowed by the Act and these regulations and participate
in such negotiations;
- Prepare and publish
notices of award and notices of tender acceptance;
- Prepare contract
documents, in line with the award decision;
- Prepare and issue
rejection and debriefing letters;
- Prepare contract
variations and modification to documents;
- Maintain and
archive documents and records of the procurement and disposal activities
for the required period;
- Provide information
as required, as required, for any petition or investigation to debar a
tenderer or contractor or any investigation under review procedures;
- Implement the
decisions of the evaluation and disposal committee, including coordinating
all activities of these committees;
- Act as a Secretary
to the Evaluation Committees;
- Liaise with the
Public Procurement Regulatory Authority and other bodies on matters relating
to procurement and disposal;
- Prepare and submit
to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority reports required under the
Act, its related Regulations and guidelines of the Authority;
- Monitor contract
management by user departments to ensure implementation of contracts in
accordance with the terms and conditions of the contracts;
- Report any
significant departures from the terms and conditions of the contract to
the head of the procuring entity;
- Recommend the
delegation of a procurement or disposal function to another procuring
entity by the head of the procuring entity whenever a need arises;
- Prepare
consolidated procurement and disposal plans;
- Advise the
procuring entity on aggregation of procurement to promote economies of
scale;
- Co-ordinate
internal monitoring and evaluation of the supply chain function;
- Carry out periodic
market surveys to inform the placing of orders or adjudication by the
relevant award committee;
- Conduct periodic
and annual stock taking;
- Certify the
invoices and payment vouchers to suppliers;
- Approve extension
of the tender validity period;
- Verify that the
available stock levels warrant initiating a procurement process;
- Carry out any other
functions or duties as may be provided under the Act or these Regulations
and any other functions that might be stipulated by the Authority;
- Develop and execute
risk management strategy for all the risk factors affecting the
procurement function;
- Ensure Departmental
compliance with the relevant ISO standard and procedures of the Board;
and,
- Any other duties
incidental thereto
II. Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities
- Lead the department
by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and
objectives;
- Build a highly
effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing
and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in
delivery.
- Ensure performance
measures are designed to evaluate performance of the procurement function
against the Board’s strategic plan;
- Ensure timely and
comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly
or annual basis including for performance contracting;
- Take responsibility
for the reports emerging from the procurement function and all
documentation sent to the Director and the CEO.
- Play a senior
leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand
Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing
effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships;
and,
III. Decision Making:
- Makes strategic,
operational and financial decisions for the section
- Plans the work of
subordinates
- Assigns work to
subordinates
- Monitors
subordinates work performance
- Appraises/evaluates
subordinates performance
Minimum Qualifications:-
- Bachelor’s degree
in Supply Chain Management or its equivalent from a recognized University.
- At least seven (7)
years’ experience in Procurement three (3) of which should be in managing
a busy organization’s procurement department preferably within the public
sector;
- Post Graduate Diploma
in Procurement and Supplies Management.
- Professional
membership to Kenya Institute of Supplies Management or its equivalent.
- A valid practicing
license from Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM).
- A Masters degree in
Supply Chain Management or related field from a recognized university is
an added advantage
Key Competencies:
- Excellent
analytical, communication and interpersonal skills,
- Demonstrable
understanding of Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015;
- Enterprise Resource
Planning (ERP) User skills
- Ability to maintain
confidentiality of privileged information and to ensure absolute
discretion and sensitivity to confidential matters
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Head of Branding
Ref: BKB/HR/ HB/01/2016-2017
(L3)
(1 Post)
Reporting to the Director Marketing & Communications, the Head of Branding shall be responsible for determination of Kenya’s authentic identity, her brand promise to its citizens and the world, communication of that brand promise and ensuring that Kenya delivers on the promise.
The scope of work will entail; internal branding, export branding, public service branding, counties branding etc.
Key Duties & Responsibilities:-
The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position:
I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks
- Understand the
vision, aspirations and perceptions, purpose, positioning and commitment
of the nation brand – Kenya;
- Prioritize the
value drivers and key audiences in terms of how to govern the nation
brand;
- Work with all
stakeholders in order to develop and implement the Nation Branding
Strategy for Kenya
- Collaborate with
all stakeholders in mobilizing resources for the implementation and
monitoring of the defined nation branding strategy for Kenya;
- Develop a unique
identity and brand promise for each of Kenya’s leading exports i.e. Tea,
Coffee, Tourism, Horticulture, Culture, Sports etc and ensure continual
communication of the promise and actual improvement of the quality of
delivery for each;
- Development and implementation
of brand strategies for improving the image of Kenya’s counties, cities
and towns in collaboration with County Governments;
- Work with
stakeholders to promote the Kenya brand to its citizens both resident in
Kenya and in diaspora, in order to enhance patriotism, national pride,
social cohesion and participation in nation building;
- Work with the Media
and Publicity function within the Board to develop and execute integrated
communications campaigns targeting the public and other consumer segments;
- Continually monitor
country branding trends including identification of risks and
opportunities and advice the board on corrective actions as necessary;
- Develop the Board’s
and Kenya’s brand guidelines and ensure they are upheld at all times by
stakeholders;
- Constantly monitor
and analyze stakeholder needs and country branding trends through national
and international market monitoring and market research.
- Prepare budget
utilisation projections and work plans in line with BKB strategic plan and
ensure effective and efficient utilization of the same;
- Develop and execute
risk management strategy for all the risk factors affecting the Kenya
brand;
- Ensure departmental
compliance with relevant Government laws, policies and procedures of the
Board as well as relevant ISO standards.
- Any other duties
incidental thereto
II. Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities
- Lead the department
by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and
objectives;
- Build a highly
effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing
and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in
delivery.
- Ensure performance
measures are designed to evaluate performance of the branding function
against the Board’s strategic plan;
- Ensure timely and
comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly
or annual basis including for performance contracting;
- Take responsibility
for the reports emerging from the Branding function and all documentation
sent to the Director and the CEO.
- Play a senior
leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand
Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing
effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships;
and,
- Working with
various stakeholders to continually build and sustain the nation brand.
Minimum Qualifications:
- Bachelor of
Commerce, Business Administration, Economics, Social Sciences or related
fields from a recognized University.
- Masters Degree in
marketing or its equivalent will be an added advantage.
- Post graduate
qualification in Marketing and/or Chartered Institute of Marketing
- Membership of a
professional body for marketers (MSK, CIM etc).
- At least 7 years’
work experience 3 of which must be in product or brand management,
Key Competencies:
- Functional
excellence in brand management
- Strong analytical
and problem solving skills
- Strong strategic
leader and thinker
- Proven ability to
lead and influence a team oriented
- Ability to
lead/influence a team
- Excellent written
and verbal communication skills
- People development
/management and
- Ability to quickly
make decisions and good interpersonal skills
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Head of Media & Publicity
Ref: BKB/HR/ HMP/02/2016-2017
(L3)
(1 Post)
Reporting to the Director Marketing & Communications, the Head of Media & Publicity shall be in charge of the Media and Publicity function.
Key Duties & Responsibilities:-
The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position:
I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks
- Development and
execution of a comprehensive media, publicity and public relations
strategy for the nation brand - Kenya and for the corporate brand- Brand
Kenya Board to be implemented across media platforms;
- Analysis and
interpretation of public opinion, attitudes and other contextual issues
that have an impact – positive or negative on the nation brand - Kenya and
on the corporate brand- Brand Kenya Board;
- Advise on the
course of action to win public understanding of the nation brand – Kenya,
and of the corporate brand- Brand Kenya Board; and resolve issues that may
arise;
- Undertake mapping
of all media and other stakeholders necessary and sufficient for nation
branding and develop and stakeholder engagement plan for realization of
desired branding goals;
- Ensure a steady
supply of positive content on Kenya to be easily accessed by the public
and stakeholders across all media platforms;
- Identify
opportunities and generate ideas for media coverage, and pitch ideas to
appropriate media outlets;
- Undertake daily
media monitoring and analysis on Kenya and provide regular updates on
trends and necessary interventions to sustain and or improve positive
coverage;
- To ensure that all
efforts of the media and publicity function are fully integrated with all
strategies and promotions;
- Develop and
implement an effective media relations plan to generate continued greater
awareness of the Kenya brand and support any overall branding initiatives;
- Facilitate
arrangements for media events and other fora aimed at improving
interactions between the Board and media professionals;
- Develop and
continually maintain a database of media stakeholders i.e. owners,
editors, journalists, analysts etc.;
- Research and write
all media releases, press materials, press kits and public service
announcements (PSAs) for the Board, ensuring consistency and accuracy.
- Develop and
implement a digital optimization strategy that will be implemented to
increase Kenya’s awareness, reach and conversion of citizens/‘wananchi’
into patriots and positive ambassadors of Kenya;
- Develop and
implement relevant digital analytics tools that will maximize performance
of messaging and engagement strategies online;
- Develop and publish
a national events calendar for Kenya;
- Manage publicity
for events on the national events calendar for Kenya based on the Board’s
guidance;
- Develop and
implement a strategy for execution of each of the Board’s strategic
events;
- Manage stakeholder
engagement and coordination for the Board’s strategic events;
- Develop and execute
a risk management strategy for all the risk factors affecting the Kenya
brand;
- Ensure Departmental
compliance with the relevant ISO standard and procedures of the Board;
and,
- Any other duties
incidental thereto.
II. Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities
- Lead the department
by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and
objectives;
- Build a highly
effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing
and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in
delivery.
- Ensure performance
measures are designed to evaluate performance of the media and publicity
function against the Board’s strategic plan;
- Ensure timely and
comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly
or annual basis including for performance contracting;
- Take responsibility
for the reports emerging from the media and publicity function and all
documentation sent to the Director and the CEO.
- Play a senior
leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand
Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing
effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships;
and,
- Working with
various stakeholders to continually build and sustain the nation brand.
III. Decision Making:
- Makes strategic,
operational and financial decisions for the section
- Directs and
supervises the work of subordinates
- Assigns work to
subordinates
- Monitors
subordinates work performance
- Appraises/evaluates
subordinates performance
Minimum qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree
in Journalism, Communication, Linguistics, Literature or other business
related field from a recognized University
- Masters Degree in
communication or its equivalent will be an added advantage
- Post graduate
qualification in Mass Communications or Journalism from a recognized
University/Institution
- Membership of a
professional body of Public Relations, Journalism or Communication
practitioners.
- At least 7 years’
work experience in Journalism, Public Relations or Communications of which
3 years must be in a busy newsroom as a reporter, editor or producer;
Key Competencies:
- A well-developed
network with media houses to be able to push content onto all the media
outlets in a timely manner;
- Excellent media
relations;
- Experience in media
crisis management;
- In-depth
understanding of the socioeconomic and political situation of the Country
- Print and digital
editorial skills;
- Exceptional
(speech) writing skills
- High integrity,
self-driven and result oriented
- Excellent
communication, teamwork and problem solving skills
- Creativity and
innovation
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Head of Information Communication & Technology (ICT)
Ref: BKB/HR/ ICT/06/2016-2017
(L3)
(1 Post)
Reporting to the Director Finance and Administration, this position heads the ICT department and is in charge of all computerization of the Board’s systems and projects to optimize organizational efficiency and outputs to deliver set objectives.
Key Duties & Responsibilities:-
The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position:
I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks
- Formulate and
implement ICT policies, standards and procedures in line with the Board’s
objectives;
- Plan and oversee
the acquisition, upgrading, repair and/or replacement and maintenance of
computer systems, electronic equipment and peripherals;
- Initiate, plan,
manage specific computerization projects and technological innovations;
- Preparation of
technical specifications to be used in the procurement of computer
products and services;
- Ensure that
inventory of all computing equipment, software, hardware and ICT documents
and records are properly maintained;
- Design, improve and
manage BKBs website and LAN;
- Ensure there’s a
sustainable organization succession plan;
- Ensure sufficient
and correct information is uploaded on the Board’s website to ensure it
projects the Boards image and vision;
- Ensure that the
network is operational during access hours and appropriate back-up
protocols are implemented;
- Responsible for
regular maintenance programs and resolving failures in hardware and
software;
- Ensure the
preparation and maintenance of documentation, manuals and user notes;
- Monitor the use of
hardware and software and ensure all software is licensed;
- Responsible for
setting up security parameters and ensuring virus checks are implemented;
- Comply with
policies and procedures relating to health, safety, welfare, security,
confidentiality and data protection, reporting any concerns to the
appropriate person,
- Manage the ICT
staff including training and appraisal;
- Develop and execute
risk management strategy for all the risk factors affecting the Kenya
brand;
- Ensure Departmental
compliance with the relevant ISO standard and procedures of the Board;
and,
- Any other duties
incidental thereto
II. Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities
- Lead the department
by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and
objectives;
- Build a highly
effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing
and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in
delivery.
- Ensure performance
measures are designed to evaluate performance of the ICT function against
the Board’s strategic plan;
- Ensure timely and
comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly
or annual basis including for performance contracting;
- Take responsibility
for the reports emerging from the ICT function and all documentation sent
to the Director and the CEO.
- Play a senior
leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand
Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing
effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships;
and,
III. Decision Making:
- Makes strategic,
operational and financial decisions
- Plans the work of
subordinates
- Assigns work to
subordinates
- Monitors
subordinates work performance
- Appraises/Evaluates
subordinates’ performance
Minimum Qualification:
- Bachelor’s degree
in IT or Computer Science or a related field
- Post graduate
diploma or Certifications in Information Systems or equivalent
- At least seven (7)
years’ experience in ICT of which three (3) years should be at managerial
level or in a comparable and relevant position in a busy organization;
- A+ and N+ Certification;
- Conversant with
LAN, and WAN/VSAT systems CCNA;
- Membership to a
professional body for ICT professionals.
- A Masters degree
from a recognized university is an added advantage; V. Key competencies:
- Conversant with
Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) -Microsoft Dynamics NAV, ICT
infrastructure and systems.
- Proficient in a
multi-platform environments e.g. Microsoft, Linux; and
- Ability to
troubleshoot common hardware/software issues
- Management,
organizational and leadership skills.
- Ability to develop and
coordinate programs, SOPS and workflows.
- Analytical/Creative.
- Proven track record
of successful implementation of various ICT projects to support strategic
initiatives of an organization.
- Knowledge and
experience in modern ICT applications and operations management in
financial services.
- Excellent
relationship management, negotiation and strategic networking skills.
- Excellent
communication and interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and
manage customer expectations (internal and external) and other
stakeholders who impact performance.
- Strategic
orientation
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Head of Human Resource and Administration
Ref: BKB/HR/HHRA/03/2016-2017
(L3)
(1 Post)
Reporting to the Director Finance and Administration, the Head of Human Resource and Administration shall be in charge of human capital and administration functions of the Board.
The scope of the work will entail formulation and implementation of human resource policies and procedures, employee resourcing, employee on-boarding, salary administration, performance management, training & development, succession planning, budget preparation, handling Industrial relations disputes, managing organization discipline, and general administration.
Key Duties & Responsibilities:-
The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position:
I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks
- To plan, develop
and drive HR strategies, policies and procedures to attract, retain and
enhance capacity, and employ relations that maximize employee productivity
in line with the corporate strategic plan;
- Development of
organization strategies by identifying and researching human resources
issues; contributing information, analysis, and recommendations to
organization strategic thinking and direction; establishing human
resources objectives in line with organizational objectives.
- Implementation of
human resources strategies by establishing department accountabilities,
including talent acquisition, staffing, employment processing,
compensation, health and welfare benefits, records management, employee
relations and retention, and compliance with Employment Act and related
Government regulations and policies.
- To manage human
resources operations by recruiting, selecting, orienting, training,
coaching, counseling, and disciplining staff; planning, monitoring,
appraising, and reviewing staff job contributions; maintaining
compensation; determining production, productivity, quality, and
customer-service strategies; designing systems; accumulating resources;
resolving problems; implementing change.
- Preparation and
implementation of the Human Resource and Administration work plan and
performance contracting targets;
- Salary
Administration including bonuses and other rewards;
- Guide the
implementation of an Industrial Policy by interpreting the impact of
changes in labour laws on strategic business mission;
- Designing and
implementing sustainable employee training and development plan.
- Managing the
organization’s performance management system.
- Preparing budgets
for the Human Resource and Administration unit and overseeing
implementation and control;
- Manage sustainable
organization succession plan;
- Provide leadership
in building an effective organizational culture for sustainable results;
- Develop and
administer a maintenance and repair programme of the Board’s property,
motor vehicles, equipment, machinery and physical infrastructure based on
approved contracts, requisitions and job cards to ensure highest
workmanship and value for money;
- Develop and monitor
guidelines on health, safety and security aimed at protecting staff from
accidents and hazards and ensuring compliance with established regulations
and submit reports on irregularities or unusual occurrences;
- Establish and
continuously review policies, systems and operating/performance standards
for transport and logistics services for optimum efficiency and costs;
- Develop and execute
risk management strategy for all the risk factors affecting the staff,
tools, equipment, machinery and motor vehicles and facilitate negotiations
on appropriate insurance cover and compensation claims against the Board
that may arise from accidents, property damage, loss or liability;
- Ensure Departmental
compliance with the relevant ISO standard and procedures of the Board;
and,
- Any other duties
incidental thereto
Managerial and Supervisory Responsibilities:-
- Lead the department
by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and
objectives;
- Build a highly
effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing
and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in
delivery.
- Ensure performance
measures are designed to evaluate performance of the Human Resource and
Administration function against the Board’s strategic plan;
- Ensure timely and
comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly
or annual basis including for performance contracting;
- Take responsibility
for the reports emerging from the Human Resource and Administration function
and all documentation sent to the Director and the CEO.
- Play a senior
leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand
Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing
effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships;
and,
Decision Making:
- Makes strategic,
operational and financial decisions for the section
- Plans the work of
subordinates
- Assigns work to
subordinates
- Monitors
subordinates work performance
- Appraises/evaluates
subordinates performance
Minimum qualifications:-
- Bachelor’s degree
in Human Resources or a related field from a recognized University
- Higher diploma in
Human Resources
- Institute of Human
Resource Management membership certificate and/or valid HR practicing
licence
- 7 years’ relevant
work experience with at least 3 years managerial experience in a busy
organization
- A Masters degree in
Human Resources from a recognized university is an added advantage
Key competencies:
- Knowledge of Kenyan
labour laws
- A demonstrable ability
to drive organizational value through the implementation of appropriate
and diligent HR management practices;
- Problem solving ,
analytical and orientation to detail skills;
- Ability to make
critical and timely decisions in a highly sensitive environment
- ERP user Skills
- Leadership skills
- Guidance and
Counselling skills.
- Excellent
interpersonal, presentation, oral and written communication skills;
- Have demonstrated
personal integrity;
- Excellent
relationship building skills;
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Corporations Secretary
Ref: BKB/HR/CS/07/2016-2017
(L3)
(1 Post)
Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, this position is responsible for the Board’s Legal function and responsible for the Board of Directors matters in consultation with the CEO.
Oversees the formulation and implementation of legal policies and procedures in line with the Board’s Strategic Plan.
Key Duties & Responsibilities:-
The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position:
I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks:
- Advise the Board on
matters related to corporate governance, laws, regulations and ethics to
ensure that all legal risks are identified and properly managed
- Provide Secretarial
Services to ensure that the Board’s work-plan is prepared and adhered to,
Board and Committees papers are circulated in advance of meetings, a
record of attendance at meetings is kept and Board decisions are
implemented;
- Prepare the
schedule of Board and Committee meetings for the year and prepare the agendas
for these meetings in conjunction with the Chief Executive Officer and
Committee Chairpersons;
- Act as custodian of
the Board’s legal documents including the register, seal, leases and
contracts;
- Participate in the
formulation of the Board’s strategic plan, develop and administer the
department’s work plan and budget;
- Review the Board’s
legal and regulatory framework to ensure compliance and removal of
impediments;
- Represent the
institution on all legal matters and participate in the selection of legal
advisors;
- Arrange for legal
audits and ensure that all recommendations arising thereof are
implemented;
- Interpret the
Constitution and all laws that affect the Board on behalf of management
and the Board and advise on compliance;
- Oversee the
negotiations of commercial transactions including but not limited to
license agreements, confidentiality agreements, content distribution
agreements and vendor agreements;
- Take the necessary
action to protect the Board’s and Kenya’s rights, privileges and interests
in intellectual property and other product innovations and processes
through patents and copyrights;
- Ensure the Board
complies with statutory requirements including filing annual returns and
renewal of licences;
- Ensure proper
management of the pension scheme and the provident fund;
- Set, monitor and
evaluate performance targets for staff in the division in line with the
strategic plan; team spirit and effective succession planning;
- Participate in
meetings of Stakeholders and Management as necessary;
- Prepare and present
performance reports
- Review the issues
being presented to the Board and advise as appropriate;
- Coordinate
consolidation of Board’s Annual Reports and ensure that statutory
deadlines are met and that statutory and regulatory disclosures are
validated, particularly in relation to statements given on corporate
governance standards and practices in the Board;
- Ensure Departmental
compliance with the relevant ISO standard and procedures of the Board;
and,
- Any other duties
incidental thereto
Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities
- Lead the department
by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and
objectives;
- Build a highly
effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing
and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in
delivery.
- Ensure performance
measures are designed to evaluate performance of the Legal function
against the Board’s strategic plan;
- Ensure timely and
comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly
or annual basis including for performance contracting;
- Take responsibility
for the reports emerging from the Legal function and all documentation
sent to the Director and the CEO.
- Play a senior
leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand
Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing
effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships;
and,
Minimum qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree
in Law (LLB) or other relevant field from a University recognized in
Kenya;
- Master’s degree in
Law (LLM), Business Administration or other relevant field will be an
added advantage;
- Diploma in Legal
Practice from the Council of Legal Education;
- Must be an Advocate
of the High Court of Kenya;
- Must be a Certified
Public Secretary;
- At least seven (7)
years’ experience, three (3) of which should be as a Corporate Secretary
or in a comparable and relevant position preferably within the public
sector;
- Member of the Law
Society of Kenya (LSK);
- Member of the Institute
of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya;
Key competencies:
- Report Drafting and
minutes writing skills;
- IT proficiency;
- Analytical skills;
- Project management;
- Conversant with the
Kenya Law;
- Management,
organizational and leadership skills;
- Demonstrate ability
to build cohesive teams and to achieve goals through team work;
- Decision making;
- Demonstrate
resilience and flexibility in a demanding and fast changing environment;
- Excellent
relationship management, negotiation and networking skills;
- Excellent communication
and interpersonal skills;
- Strategic
orientation;
- Ability to maintain
confidentiality of privileged information and ensure absolute discretion
and sensitivity to confidential matters;
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
Head of Finance
Ref: BKB/HR/HoF/03/2016-2017
(L3)
(1 Post)
Reporting to the Director Finance and Administration, the Head of Finance will provide advice and support to the Board and management on all finance matters and ensure prudent financial management and accounting practice is achieved in line with international standards, the Board’s finance policies and relevant government laws and regulations.
Key Duties & Responsibilities:-
The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position:
I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks
- Provide financial
planning to support the corporate strategy and be the custodian of
financial plans and financial resource utilization;
- Establishment of
sound financial policies, systems and procedures in compliance with statutory
regulations;
- Designing and
implementing internal control systems;
- Production of
reports on all financial transactions;
- Coordinating the
budgeting process, monitoring cash flow and overseeing the organisation’s
financial performance against the budget and operational goals;
- Administering the
payroll and employee benefits and the Board’s insurance;
- Developing,
maintaining and monitoring grants accounting systems and procedures and
capturing all pledges, billings and receipts;
- Coordination of
annual audits (both systems & book audits) in compliance with
International Accounting Standards;
- Management of day
to day accounting processes, reconciling monthly activity and generating
end-year reports;
- Maintaining liaison
with relevant Government departments for necessary consultation on
financial matters to ensure the Board’s compliance with statutory
requirements;
- Guiding and
supervising staff performance in the department to foster discipline,
motivation and team spirit.
- Participate in the
preparation of the Board’s strategic (Operational) plans and forecasts,
cash flow projections and computation of expense ratios;
- Develop and execute
risk management strategy for all the risk factors affecting the Board’s
financial position;
- Ensure Departmental
compliance with the relevant ISO standard and procedures of the Board;
and,
- Any other duties
incidental thereto.
II. Managerial and Supervisory Responsibilities:-
- Lead the department
by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and
objectives;
- Build a highly
effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing
and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in
delivery.
- Ensure performance
measures are designed to evaluate performance of the Finance function
against the Board’s strategic plan;
- Ensure timely and
comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly
or annual basis including for performance contracting;
- Take responsibility
for the reports emerging from the Finance function and all documentation
sent to the Director and the CEO.
- Play a senior
leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand
Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing
effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships;
and,
III. Decision Making:
- Makes strategic,
operational and financial decisions for the section
- Plans the work of
subordinates
- Assigns work to
subordinates
- Monitors
subordinates work performance
- Appraises/evaluates
subordinates performance
Minimum qualifications:-
- A Bachelors degree
in Commerce/Business Management (Accounting/Finance option) or similar
field from a recognized University;
- Must be Certified
Public Accountant (K) and/or ACCA;
- Seven (7) years
progressive experience 3 of which must be in a senior management position
from a reputable organization
- An MBA in Finance
or equivalent from a recognized university is an added advantage
- Must be Member of
ICPAK
Key competencies:
- Practical knowledge
of tax and other compliance requirements of state corporations;
- Budget development
and oversight experience;
- Excellent
appreciation of computerized accounting software and packages
- Analytical skills.
- ERP- Microsoft
Dynamics NAV User skills
- Ethics and
Integrity
- Strong management
and leadership skills
- Strong
interpersonal skills
Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable
If you can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the set criteria for the above positions, please visit our Website, www.brandkenya.go.ke, download and complete the Application (Bio-data Form) HERE, attach copies of your professional and academic certificates, testimonials and state current position and remuneration, your email, day time contacts and contacts of three (3) referees.
Kindly, indicate the position and reference number on the application letter and Bio-data Form.
Shortlisted candidates would be required to provide copies of clearance certificates from the following institutions; The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).
An attractive remuneration package commensurate with the responsibilities of the positions will be negotiated with the right candidates.
All applications with duly completed Bio-data Form and copies of relevant supporting documents should be submitted to hawkins.associates@khigroup.com or sent to the address below not later than Thursday 20, July 2017 at 5.00pm.
The Director Hawkins Associates Limited
P.O Box 30684 - 00100
Nairobi
Please note that Brand Kenya Board is an equal opportunity employer.
Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.
Any form of canvassing for above positions will lead to automatic disqualification.
