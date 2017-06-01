Recruitment at Brand Kenya Board – (Various Jobs)

Brand Kenya Board (BKB) is a state corporation established in March 2008 and mandated to ensure that an integrated national brand is created, harnessed and sustained in the long term.





The Board is mandated to develop and implement a National identity that will sour higher levels of pride, patriotism and social cohesion among the citizenry, and manage Kenya's image and reputation in order to enhance the levels of confidence in Kenya as a competitive destination for; FDI inflows, Corporates / Institutional Headquarters, Tourism and Visitors, Trade and inward flow of talent.



The Board seeks to strengthen its management team by hiring valued talent to fill the following critical position:





Head of Procurement



Ref: BKB/HR/HPRC/06/2016-2017

(L3)

(1 Post)



Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, the Head of Procurement responsible for developing and formulating Brand Kenya Board’s procurement policy and ensuring timely delivery of goods, services and work to the Board.





Key Duties & Responsibilities:-





The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position





I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Maintain and update annually, standing lists of registered suppliers require by Brand Kenya Board;

Prepare, publish and distribute procurement and disposal opportunities including invitation to tender, pre-qualification documents and invitations for expression of interest;

Co-ordinate the receiving and opening of tender documents;

Maintain and safe guard procurement and disposal documents and records in accordance with the Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Regulations;

Propose the membership of evaluation committee to the accounting officer for approval;

Co-ordinate the evaluation of tenders, quotations and proposals;

Recommend negotiating team for appointment by the accounting officer where negotiations are allowed by the Act and these regulations and participate in such negotiations;

Prepare and publish notices of award and notices of tender acceptance;

Prepare contract documents, in line with the award decision;

Prepare and issue rejection and debriefing letters;

Prepare contract variations and modification to documents;

Maintain and archive documents and records of the procurement and disposal activities for the required period;

Provide information as required, as required, for any petition or investigation to debar a tenderer or contractor or any investigation under review procedures;

Implement the decisions of the evaluation and disposal committee, including coordinating all activities of these committees;

Act as a Secretary to the Evaluation Committees;

Liaise with the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority and other bodies on matters relating to procurement and disposal;

Prepare and submit to the Public Procurement Regulatory Authority reports required under the Act, its related Regulations and guidelines of the Authority;

Monitor contract management by user departments to ensure implementation of contracts in accordance with the terms and conditions of the contracts;

Report any significant departures from the terms and conditions of the contract to the head of the procuring entity;

Recommend the delegation of a procurement or disposal function to another procuring entity by the head of the procuring entity whenever a need arises;

Prepare consolidated procurement and disposal plans;

Advise the procuring entity on aggregation of procurement to promote economies of scale;

Co-ordinate internal monitoring and evaluation of the supply chain function;

Carry out periodic market surveys to inform the placing of orders or adjudication by the relevant award committee;

Conduct periodic and annual stock taking;

Certify the invoices and payment vouchers to suppliers;

Approve extension of the tender validity period;

Verify that the available stock levels warrant initiating a procurement process;

Carry out any other functions or duties as may be provided under the Act or these Regulations and any other functions that might be stipulated by the Authority;

Develop and execute risk management strategy for all the risk factors affecting the procurement function;

Ensure Departmental compliance with the relevant ISO standard and procedures of the Board; and,

Any other duties incidental thereto

II. Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

Lead the department by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and objectives;

Build a highly effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in delivery.

Ensure performance measures are designed to evaluate performance of the procurement function against the Board’s strategic plan;

Ensure timely and comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis including for performance contracting;

Take responsibility for the reports emerging from the procurement function and all documentation sent to the Director and the CEO.

Play a senior leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships; and,

III. Decision Making:

Makes strategic, operational and financial decisions for the section

Plans the work of subordinates

Assigns work to subordinates

Monitors subordinates work performance

Appraises/evaluates subordinates performance

Minimum Qualifications:-

Bachelor’s degree in Supply Chain Management or its equivalent from a recognized University.

At least seven (7) years’ experience in Procurement three (3) of which should be in managing a busy organization’s procurement department preferably within the public sector;

Post Graduate Diploma in Procurement and Supplies Management.

Professional membership to Kenya Institute of Supplies Management or its equivalent.

A valid practicing license from Kenya Institute of Supplies Management (KISM).

A Masters degree in Supply Chain Management or related field from a recognized university is an added advantage

Key Competencies:

Excellent analytical, communication and interpersonal skills,

Demonstrable understanding of Public Procurement and Asset Disposal Act 2015;

Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) User skills

Ability to maintain confidentiality of privileged information and to ensure absolute discretion and sensitivity to confidential matters

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable





Head of Branding



Ref: BKB/HR/ HB/01/2016-2017

(L3)

(1 Post)





Reporting to the Director Marketing & Communications, the Head of Branding shall be responsible for determination of Kenya’s authentic identity, her brand promise to its citizens and the world, communication of that brand promise and ensuring that Kenya delivers on the promise.





The scope of work will entail; internal branding, export branding, public service branding, counties branding etc.





Key Duties & Responsibilities:-





The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position:





I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Understand the vision, aspirations and perceptions, purpose, positioning and commitment of the nation brand – Kenya;

Prioritize the value drivers and key audiences in terms of how to govern the nation brand;

Work with all stakeholders in order to develop and implement the Nation Branding Strategy for Kenya

Collaborate with all stakeholders in mobilizing resources for the implementation and monitoring of the defined nation branding strategy for Kenya;

Develop a unique identity and brand promise for each of Kenya’s leading exports i.e. Tea, Coffee, Tourism, Horticulture, Culture, Sports etc and ensure continual communication of the promise and actual improvement of the quality of delivery for each;

Development and implementation of brand strategies for improving the image of Kenya’s counties, cities and towns in collaboration with County Governments;

Work with stakeholders to promote the Kenya brand to its citizens both resident in Kenya and in diaspora, in order to enhance patriotism, national pride, social cohesion and participation in nation building;

Work with the Media and Publicity function within the Board to develop and execute integrated communications campaigns targeting the public and other consumer segments;

Continually monitor country branding trends including identification of risks and opportunities and advice the board on corrective actions as necessary;

Develop the Board’s and Kenya’s brand guidelines and ensure they are upheld at all times by stakeholders;

Constantly monitor and analyze stakeholder needs and country branding trends through national and international market monitoring and market research.

Prepare budget utilisation projections and work plans in line with BKB strategic plan and ensure effective and efficient utilization of the same;

Develop and execute risk management strategy for all the risk factors affecting the Kenya brand;

Ensure departmental compliance with relevant Government laws, policies and procedures of the Board as well as relevant ISO standards.

Any other duties incidental thereto

II. Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

Lead the department by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and objectives;

Build a highly effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in delivery.

Ensure performance measures are designed to evaluate performance of the branding function against the Board’s strategic plan;

Ensure timely and comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis including for performance contracting;

Take responsibility for the reports emerging from the Branding function and all documentation sent to the Director and the CEO.

Play a senior leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships; and,

Working with various stakeholders to continually build and sustain the nation brand.

Minimum Qualifications:

Bachelor of Commerce, Business Administration, Economics, Social Sciences or related fields from a recognized University.

Masters Degree in marketing or its equivalent will be an added advantage.

Post graduate qualification in Marketing and/or Chartered Institute of Marketing

Membership of a professional body for marketers (MSK, CIM etc).

At least 7 years’ work experience 3 of which must be in product or brand management,

Key Competencies:

Functional excellence in brand management

Strong analytical and problem solving skills

Strong strategic leader and thinker

Proven ability to lead and influence a team oriented

Ability to lead/influence a team

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

People development /management and

Ability to quickly make decisions and good interpersonal skills

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable





Head of Media & Publicity





Ref: BKB/HR/ HMP/02/2016-2017

(L3)

(1 Post)





Reporting to the Director Marketing & Communications, the Head of Media & Publicity shall be in charge of the Media and Publicity function.





Key Duties & Responsibilities:-





The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position:





I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Development and execution of a comprehensive media, publicity and public relations strategy for the nation brand - Kenya and for the corporate brand- Brand Kenya Board to be implemented across media platforms;

Analysis and interpretation of public opinion, attitudes and other contextual issues that have an impact – positive or negative on the nation brand - Kenya and on the corporate brand- Brand Kenya Board;

Advise on the course of action to win public understanding of the nation brand – Kenya, and of the corporate brand- Brand Kenya Board; and resolve issues that may arise;

Undertake mapping of all media and other stakeholders necessary and sufficient for nation branding and develop and stakeholder engagement plan for realization of desired branding goals;

Ensure a steady supply of positive content on Kenya to be easily accessed by the public and stakeholders across all media platforms;

Identify opportunities and generate ideas for media coverage, and pitch ideas to appropriate media outlets;

Undertake daily media monitoring and analysis on Kenya and provide regular updates on trends and necessary interventions to sustain and or improve positive coverage;

To ensure that all efforts of the media and publicity function are fully integrated with all strategies and promotions;

Develop and implement an effective media relations plan to generate continued greater awareness of the Kenya brand and support any overall branding initiatives;

Facilitate arrangements for media events and other fora aimed at improving interactions between the Board and media professionals;

Develop and continually maintain a database of media stakeholders i.e. owners, editors, journalists, analysts etc.;

Research and write all media releases, press materials, press kits and public service announcements (PSAs) for the Board, ensuring consistency and accuracy.

Develop and implement a digital optimization strategy that will be implemented to increase Kenya’s awareness, reach and conversion of citizens/‘wananchi’ into patriots and positive ambassadors of Kenya;

Develop and implement relevant digital analytics tools that will maximize performance of messaging and engagement strategies online;

Develop and publish a national events calendar for Kenya;

Manage publicity for events on the national events calendar for Kenya based on the Board’s guidance;

Develop and implement a strategy for execution of each of the Board’s strategic events;

Manage stakeholder engagement and coordination for the Board’s strategic events;

Develop and execute a risk management strategy for all the risk factors affecting the Kenya brand;

Ensure Departmental compliance with the relevant ISO standard and procedures of the Board; and,

Any other duties incidental thereto.

II. Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

Lead the department by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and objectives;

Build a highly effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in delivery.

Ensure performance measures are designed to evaluate performance of the media and publicity function against the Board’s strategic plan;

Ensure timely and comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis including for performance contracting;

Take responsibility for the reports emerging from the media and publicity function and all documentation sent to the Director and the CEO.

Play a senior leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships; and,

Working with various stakeholders to continually build and sustain the nation brand.

III. Decision Making:

Makes strategic, operational and financial decisions for the section

Directs and supervises the work of subordinates

Assigns work to subordinates

Monitors subordinates work performance

Appraises/evaluates subordinates performance

Minimum qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, Communication, Linguistics, Literature or other business related field from a recognized University

Masters Degree in communication or its equivalent will be an added advantage

Post graduate qualification in Mass Communications or Journalism from a recognized University/Institution

Membership of a professional body of Public Relations, Journalism or Communication practitioners.

At least 7 years’ work experience in Journalism, Public Relations or Communications of which 3 years must be in a busy newsroom as a reporter, editor or producer;

Key Competencies:

A well-developed network with media houses to be able to push content onto all the media outlets in a timely manner;

Excellent media relations;

Experience in media crisis management;

In-depth understanding of the socioeconomic and political situation of the Country

Print and digital editorial skills;

Exceptional (speech) writing skills

High integrity, self-driven and result oriented

Excellent communication, teamwork and problem solving skills

Creativity and innovation

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable





Head of Information Communication & Technology (ICT)



Ref: BKB/HR/ ICT/06/2016-2017

(L3)

(1 Post)





Reporting to the Director Finance and Administration, this position heads the ICT department and is in charge of all computerization of the Board’s systems and projects to optimize organizational efficiency and outputs to deliver set objectives.





Key Duties & Responsibilities:-





The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position:





I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Formulate and implement ICT policies, standards and procedures in line with the Board’s objectives;

Plan and oversee the acquisition, upgrading, repair and/or replacement and maintenance of computer systems, electronic equipment and peripherals;

Initiate, plan, manage specific computerization projects and technological innovations;

Preparation of technical specifications to be used in the procurement of computer products and services;

Ensure that inventory of all computing equipment, software, hardware and ICT documents and records are properly maintained;

Design, improve and manage BKBs website and LAN;

Ensure there’s a sustainable organization succession plan;

Ensure sufficient and correct information is uploaded on the Board’s website to ensure it projects the Boards image and vision;

Ensure that the network is operational during access hours and appropriate back-up protocols are implemented;

Responsible for regular maintenance programs and resolving failures in hardware and software;

Ensure the preparation and maintenance of documentation, manuals and user notes;

Monitor the use of hardware and software and ensure all software is licensed;

Responsible for setting up security parameters and ensuring virus checks are implemented;

Comply with policies and procedures relating to health, safety, welfare, security, confidentiality and data protection, reporting any concerns to the appropriate person,

Manage the ICT staff including training and appraisal;

Develop and execute risk management strategy for all the risk factors affecting the Kenya brand;

Ensure Departmental compliance with the relevant ISO standard and procedures of the Board; and,

Any other duties incidental thereto

II. Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

Lead the department by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and objectives;

Build a highly effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in delivery.

Ensure performance measures are designed to evaluate performance of the ICT function against the Board’s strategic plan;

Ensure timely and comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis including for performance contracting;

Take responsibility for the reports emerging from the ICT function and all documentation sent to the Director and the CEO.

Play a senior leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships; and,

III. Decision Making:

Makes strategic, operational and financial decisions

Plans the work of subordinates

Assigns work to subordinates

Monitors subordinates work performance

Appraises/Evaluates subordinates’ performance

Minimum Qualification:

Bachelor’s degree in IT or Computer Science or a related field

Post graduate diploma or Certifications in Information Systems or equivalent

At least seven (7) years’ experience in ICT of which three (3) years should be at managerial level or in a comparable and relevant position in a busy organization;

A+ and N+ Certification;

Conversant with LAN, and WAN/VSAT systems CCNA;

Membership to a professional body for ICT professionals.

A Masters degree from a recognized university is an added advantage; V. Key competencies:

Conversant with Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) -Microsoft Dynamics NAV, ICT infrastructure and systems.

Proficient in a multi-platform environments e.g. Microsoft, Linux; and

Ability to troubleshoot common hardware/software issues

Management, organizational and leadership skills.

Ability to develop and coordinate programs, SOPS and workflows.

Analytical/Creative.

Proven track record of successful implementation of various ICT projects to support strategic initiatives of an organization.

Knowledge and experience in modern ICT applications and operations management in financial services.

Excellent relationship management, negotiation and strategic networking skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills to effectively communicate with and manage customer expectations (internal and external) and other stakeholders who impact performance.

Strategic orientation

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable



Head of Human Resource and Administration





Ref: BKB/HR/HHRA/03/2016-2017

(L3)

(1 Post)





Reporting to the Director Finance and Administration, the Head of Human Resource and Administration shall be in charge of human capital and administration functions of the Board.





The scope of the work will entail formulation and implementation of human resource policies and procedures, employee resourcing, employee on-boarding, salary administration, performance management, training & development, succession planning, budget preparation, handling Industrial relations disputes, managing organization discipline, and general administration.





Key Duties & Responsibilities:-



The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position:





I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

To plan, develop and drive HR strategies, policies and procedures to attract, retain and enhance capacity, and employ relations that maximize employee productivity in line with the corporate strategic plan;

Development of organization strategies by identifying and researching human resources issues; contributing information, analysis, and recommendations to organization strategic thinking and direction; establishing human resources objectives in line with organizational objectives.

Implementation of human resources strategies by establishing department accountabilities, including talent acquisition, staffing, employment processing, compensation, health and welfare benefits, records management, employee relations and retention, and compliance with Employment Act and related Government regulations and policies.

To manage human resources operations by recruiting, selecting, orienting, training, coaching, counseling, and disciplining staff; planning, monitoring, appraising, and reviewing staff job contributions; maintaining compensation; determining production, productivity, quality, and customer-service strategies; designing systems; accumulating resources; resolving problems; implementing change.

Preparation and implementation of the Human Resource and Administration work plan and performance contracting targets;

Salary Administration including bonuses and other rewards;

Guide the implementation of an Industrial Policy by interpreting the impact of changes in labour laws on strategic business mission;

Designing and implementing sustainable employee training and development plan.

Managing the organization’s performance management system.

Preparing budgets for the Human Resource and Administration unit and overseeing implementation and control;

Manage sustainable organization succession plan;

Provide leadership in building an effective organizational culture for sustainable results;

Develop and administer a maintenance and repair programme of the Board’s property, motor vehicles, equipment, machinery and physical infrastructure based on approved contracts, requisitions and job cards to ensure highest workmanship and value for money;

Develop and monitor guidelines on health, safety and security aimed at protecting staff from accidents and hazards and ensuring compliance with established regulations and submit reports on irregularities or unusual occurrences;

Establish and continuously review policies, systems and operating/performance standards for transport and logistics services for optimum efficiency and costs;

Develop and execute risk management strategy for all the risk factors affecting the staff, tools, equipment, machinery and motor vehicles and facilitate negotiations on appropriate insurance cover and compensation claims against the Board that may arise from accidents, property damage, loss or liability;

Ensure Departmental compliance with the relevant ISO standard and procedures of the Board; and,

Any other duties incidental thereto

Managerial and Supervisory Responsibilities:-

Lead the department by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and objectives;

Build a highly effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in delivery.

Ensure performance measures are designed to evaluate performance of the Human Resource and Administration function against the Board’s strategic plan;

Ensure timely and comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis including for performance contracting;

Take responsibility for the reports emerging from the Human Resource and Administration function and all documentation sent to the Director and the CEO.

Play a senior leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships; and,

Decision Making:

Makes strategic, operational and financial decisions for the section

Plans the work of subordinates

Assigns work to subordinates

Monitors subordinates work performance

Appraises/evaluates subordinates performance

Minimum qualifications:-

Bachelor’s degree in Human Resources or a related field from a recognized University

Higher diploma in Human Resources

Institute of Human Resource Management membership certificate and/or valid HR practicing licence

7 years’ relevant work experience with at least 3 years managerial experience in a busy organization

A Masters degree in Human Resources from a recognized university is an added advantage

Key competencies:

Knowledge of Kenyan labour laws

A demonstrable ability to drive organizational value through the implementation of appropriate and diligent HR management practices;

Problem solving , analytical and orientation to detail skills;

Ability to make critical and timely decisions in a highly sensitive environment

ERP user Skills

Leadership skills

Guidance and Counselling skills.

Excellent interpersonal, presentation, oral and written communication skills;

Have demonstrated personal integrity;

Excellent relationship building skills;

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable





Corporations Secretary





Ref: BKB/HR/CS/07/2016-2017

(L3)

(1 Post)





Reporting to the Chief Executive Officer, this position is responsible for the Board’s Legal function and responsible for the Board of Directors matters in consultation with the CEO.





Oversees the formulation and implementation of legal policies and procedures in line with the Board’s Strategic Plan.





Key Duties & Responsibilities:-





The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position:





I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks:

Advise the Board on matters related to corporate governance, laws, regulations and ethics to ensure that all legal risks are identified and properly managed

Provide Secretarial Services to ensure that the Board’s work-plan is prepared and adhered to, Board and Committees papers are circulated in advance of meetings, a record of attendance at meetings is kept and Board decisions are implemented;

Prepare the schedule of Board and Committee meetings for the year and prepare the agendas for these meetings in conjunction with the Chief Executive Officer and Committee Chairpersons;

Act as custodian of the Board’s legal documents including the register, seal, leases and contracts;

Participate in the formulation of the Board’s strategic plan, develop and administer the department’s work plan and budget;

Review the Board’s legal and regulatory framework to ensure compliance and removal of impediments;

Represent the institution on all legal matters and participate in the selection of legal advisors;

Arrange for legal audits and ensure that all recommendations arising thereof are implemented;

Interpret the Constitution and all laws that affect the Board on behalf of management and the Board and advise on compliance;

Oversee the negotiations of commercial transactions including but not limited to license agreements, confidentiality agreements, content distribution agreements and vendor agreements;

Take the necessary action to protect the Board’s and Kenya’s rights, privileges and interests in intellectual property and other product innovations and processes through patents and copyrights;

Ensure the Board complies with statutory requirements including filing annual returns and renewal of licences;

Ensure proper management of the pension scheme and the provident fund;

Set, monitor and evaluate performance targets for staff in the division in line with the strategic plan; team spirit and effective succession planning;

Participate in meetings of Stakeholders and Management as necessary;

Prepare and present performance reports

Review the issues being presented to the Board and advise as appropriate;

Coordinate consolidation of Board’s Annual Reports and ensure that statutory deadlines are met and that statutory and regulatory disclosures are validated, particularly in relation to statements given on corporate governance standards and practices in the Board;

Ensure Departmental compliance with the relevant ISO standard and procedures of the Board; and,

Any other duties incidental thereto

Managerial / Supervisory Responsibilities

Lead the department by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and objectives;

Build a highly effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in delivery.

Ensure performance measures are designed to evaluate performance of the Legal function against the Board’s strategic plan;

Ensure timely and comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis including for performance contracting;

Take responsibility for the reports emerging from the Legal function and all documentation sent to the Director and the CEO.

Play a senior leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships; and,

Minimum qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree in Law (LLB) or other relevant field from a University recognized in Kenya;

Master’s degree in Law (LLM), Business Administration or other relevant field will be an added advantage;

Diploma in Legal Practice from the Council of Legal Education;

Must be an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya;

Must be a Certified Public Secretary;

At least seven (7) years’ experience, three (3) of which should be as a Corporate Secretary or in a comparable and relevant position preferably within the public sector;

Member of the Law Society of Kenya (LSK);

Member of the Institute of Certified Public Secretaries of Kenya;

Key competencies:

Report Drafting and minutes writing skills;

IT proficiency;

Analytical skills;

Project management;

Conversant with the Kenya Law;

Management, organizational and leadership skills;

Demonstrate ability to build cohesive teams and to achieve goals through team work;

Decision making;

Demonstrate resilience and flexibility in a demanding and fast changing environment;

Excellent relationship management, negotiation and networking skills;

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills;

Strategic orientation;

Ability to maintain confidentiality of privileged information and ensure absolute discretion and sensitivity to confidential matters;

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable





Head of Finance





Ref: BKB/HR/HoF/03/2016-2017

(L3)

(1 Post)





Reporting to the Director Finance and Administration, the Head of Finance will provide advice and support to the Board and management on all finance matters and ensure prudent financial management and accounting practice is achieved in line with international standards, the Board’s finance policies and relevant government laws and regulations.





Key Duties & Responsibilities:-





The following are the key responsibilities and duties for this position:





I. Operational Responsibilities / Tasks

Provide financial planning to support the corporate strategy and be the custodian of financial plans and financial resource utilization;

Establishment of sound financial policies, systems and procedures in compliance with statutory regulations;

Designing and implementing internal control systems;

Production of reports on all financial transactions;

Coordinating the budgeting process, monitoring cash flow and overseeing the organisation’s financial performance against the budget and operational goals;

Administering the payroll and employee benefits and the Board’s insurance;

Developing, maintaining and monitoring grants accounting systems and procedures and capturing all pledges, billings and receipts;

Coordination of annual audits (both systems & book audits) in compliance with International Accounting Standards;

Management of day to day accounting processes, reconciling monthly activity and generating end-year reports;

Maintaining liaison with relevant Government departments for necessary consultation on financial matters to ensure the Board’s compliance with statutory requirements;

Guiding and supervising staff performance in the department to foster discipline, motivation and team spirit.

Participate in the preparation of the Board’s strategic (Operational) plans and forecasts, cash flow projections and computation of expense ratios;

Develop and execute risk management strategy for all the risk factors affecting the Board’s financial position;

Ensure Departmental compliance with the relevant ISO standard and procedures of the Board; and,

Any other duties incidental thereto.

II. Managerial and Supervisory Responsibilities:-

Lead the department by budgeting, planning and directing resources to achieve targets and objectives;

Build a highly effective team, by leading, managing and motivating staff and by directing and coaching them where appropriate, so that they achieve excellence in delivery.

Ensure performance measures are designed to evaluate performance of the Finance function against the Board’s strategic plan;

Ensure timely and comprehensive reporting is done on work undertaken on a monthly, quarterly or annual basis including for performance contracting;

Take responsibility for the reports emerging from the Finance function and all documentation sent to the Director and the CEO.

Play a senior leadership role in bringing along the internal community within Brand Kenya Board to support the delivery of targets and goals by developing effective and strategic interpersonal and interdepartmental relationships; and,

III. Decision Making:

Makes strategic, operational and financial decisions for the section

Plans the work of subordinates

Assigns work to subordinates

Monitors subordinates work performance

Appraises/evaluates subordinates performance

Minimum qualifications:-

A Bachelors degree in Commerce/Business Management (Accounting/Finance option) or similar field from a recognized University;

Must be Certified Public Accountant (K) and/or ACCA;

Seven (7) years progressive experience 3 of which must be in a senior management position from a reputable organization

An MBA in Finance or equivalent from a recognized university is an added advantage

Must be Member of ICPAK

Key competencies:

Practical knowledge of tax and other compliance requirements of state corporations;

Budget development and oversight experience;

Excellent appreciation of computerized accounting software and packages

Analytical skills.

ERP- Microsoft Dynamics NAV User skills

Ethics and Integrity

Strong management and leadership skills

Strong interpersonal skills

Terms of Service: Permanent and Pensionable





If you can clearly demonstrate your ability to meet the set criteria for the above positions, please visit our Website, www.brandkenya.go.ke , download and complete the Application (Bio-data Form) HERE , attach copies of your professional and academic certificates, testimonials and state current position and remuneration, your email, day time contacts and contacts of three (3) referees.





Kindly, indicate the position and reference number on the application letter and Bio-data Form.





Shortlisted candidates would be required to provide copies of clearance certificates from the following institutions; The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB), The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC).





An attractive remuneration package commensurate with the responsibilities of the positions will be negotiated with the right candidates.





All applications with duly completed Bio-data Form and copies of relevant supporting documents should be submitted to hawkins.associates@khigroup.com or sent to the address below not later than Thursday 20, July 2017 at 5.00pm.





The Director Hawkins Associates Limited

P.O Box 30684 - 00100

Nairobi

Tel: +254 722 204422/733 616 138;



Please note that Brand Kenya Board is an equal opportunity employer.





Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted.





Any form of canvassing for above positions will lead to automatic disqualification.



