Reckless School Bus driver runs over one pupil killing him on the spot (PHOTOs)

Friday, July 21, 2017 - One pupil of St Augustine’s Preparatory School in Mombasa has died after being run over by their school bus.





Witness intimate that the reckless driver hit a bump and the bus that is in a terrible condition could not hold the weight of the pupils.





The boy’s seat caved in and was run over by the rear wheel. He died on the spot.





What’s more distressing is that the little boy's sister who is in class two was also inside the bus when her brother died.





The tragic accident happened at 6.am in Majengo and the driver and attendant fled the scene.





