Reality dawns on KARUA as UHURU plans to rig her in favor of WAIGURU - Wishes she never left RAILA

..part of Jubilee’s wider scheme to rig out of the gubernatorial race.





However, she said that these latest manoeuvres would not sway her in any way.





“These people, whom I believe have been sent by my political enemies, are going round the region targeting unemployed voters,” Karua said.





“They want to rig polls in favour of my rival, Anne Waiguru, and this is a very serious matter.”





“This is a scheme meant to ensure that many voters in my strongholds stay away from polling stations during elections,” she added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



