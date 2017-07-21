Read how this LADY from Dandora drugged a man using PK chewing gum and stole his items.

Friday, 21 July 2017 - This lady by the name Elizabeth Wangui Mathenge aged 20 years and a resident of Dandora is in police custody for stealing.





On the 3rd of July 2017, she went to Club 1824 along Langata Road and met with the complainant in this matter who was having drinks at the said club.





She joined his table at around 3:00am.





After having drinks with the complainant, he asked for taxi (littlecab) to take him home in Westlands.





The lady requested if she could get a lift as she was also heading home.





The complainant agreed and they all boarded the Taxi and sat at the rear seat.





While inside the Taxi, the lady took out a PK chewing gum and took the first pellet and gave it to the complainant who took the next pellet in the PK pack.





He then started to feel dizzy and couldn't remember anything else until when he woke up the next day around noon in his house and found most of his electronic goods, mobile phones, cologne and liquor missing.





The lady was also missing. He reported he matter at Parklands Police Station and the cops trailed her phone and arrested her.





Upon interrogation, she confessed that she buys a drug called DOMMYCAP which she dilutes and…



