Randy students caught simulating S#X in school uniform - This is pure madness (VIDEO)

, , , 10:23

Thursday, July 13, 2017 Instead of dedicating their time to studying or other activities that will give them a good future, these students in the video are busy gr!nd!ng.

Parents who break their backs to pay school fees for their children will weep when they see what their children are doing instead of focusing on their studies for a good return on the parents’ investment.

Watch the video below.

The LINK>>>>
The Kenyan DAILY POST.

   

Leave a Comment

2012 The Kenyan DAILY POST. All Rights Reserved. - Designed by Denno