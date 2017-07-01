RAILA’s NASA tells LOWASSA to keep of Kenya's elections after he endorsed UHURU’s re-election.

Tuesday July 18, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) leaders have reacted angrily to remarks by former Prime Minister of Tanzania, Edward Lowassa, who recently endorsed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s re-election in August.





Speaking in Homa Bay on Monday , Bungoma Senator, Moses Wetangula, told Lowassa to focus on championing for the development of Tanzania and stop advising Kenyans who to vote for during the August presidential elections.





Lowassa during the..



