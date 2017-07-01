RAILA’s NASA confirms UHURU’s worst fears as ORENGO tells court to postpone August elections

Tuesday July 18, 2017 - The National Super Alliance (NASA) now wants the August 8th General Election postponed to allow the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) ample time to prepare adequately for the polls.





During the hearing yesterday in a case challenging the manual backup, NASA, through its lawyers, Paul Mwangi and James Orengo, urged the court to force IEBC to shelve the August polls in the event that it finds that the commission has not put in place a backup to the electronic system.





Mwangi submitted that the..



