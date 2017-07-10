RAILA’s men chased from NKAISERY’s home like dogs-Family believes these 2 NASA leaders may have killed him

Monday July 10, 2017

-Kajiado NASA leaders were yesterday embarrassed and humiliated after they were forcibly ejected from the rural home of the late Interior Cabinet Secretary Joseph Nkaisery.





Kajiado Governor David Nkadienye, Kajiado Central MP, Memusi Kanchori and former Kenya Meat Commission (KMC) Chairman, Taraiya Ole Kores, were barred from a prayer meeting at Nkaisery’s home and chased away like stray dogs by the bereaved family.





A member of Nkaisery’s funeral committee confirmed that they were under strict instruction from the CS’s family not to allow any NASA politician into the compound.





A Maasai elder was sent to inform the NASA politicians to go away because they were not wanted.





According to sources, Nkaisery’s family believe that Nkadienye and Memusi have something to do with his untimely death having been in bad terms with him few days before he died.





Days before Nkaisery died, the two NASA politicians had accused him of planning to assassinate them before the August elections; a statement the late CS didn’t take lightly.





He had threatened to instruct his lawyers to file a suit against the two for defamation before he died under mysterious circumstances.





