RAILA’s match to State House unstoppable! See how many voters watched him debate that UHURU lost

Wednesday July 26, 2017 - The 2017 Presidential debate saw a record average audience of 9.6 million audience across the country and beyond.





This is according to the media research company, GeoPoll, which tracked television viewership from 5pm to 9.30pm on seven television stations namely NTV, Citizen, K24, KTN, KBC and Inooro.





To determine the total viewership, GeoPoll tracked an...



