RAILA’s goons will only come near polling stations over my dead body – The same blunder NKAISERY made

Monday July 24, 2017 - Acting Interior Cabinet Secretary, Dr. Fred Matiangi, has maintained that police will not allow former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s goons in the name of agents around polling stations to guard votes.





Speaking at Kisii Catholic Parish Cathedral during a fundraiser, Matiangi vowed to implement the order prohibiting NASA from stationing supporters at polling stations to prevent any form of rigging in the upcoming General Election.





Matiangi noted that the so called adopt-a-polling station by NASA had no basis in law and as such the NASA goons will only be entertained at...



