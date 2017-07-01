RAILA’s goons will only come near polling stations over my dead body – The same blunder NKAISERY made

...polling stations over his dead body.





“We must learn to live within the law, which only provides for three people in a polling station during voting.”





“I will ensure the law is followed to the letter and no amount of criticism will sway me from mandate as security CS,” Matiangi said.





“Whoever you are, you will not dictate us into working according to your own desires and objectives,” he added.





Matiangi’s remarks are similar to those of his predecessor, the late Joseph Nkaisery, who had vowed never to allow Raila Odinga to be sworn in as President unless he was dead and gone.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



