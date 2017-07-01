RAILA will beat UHURU in Tharaka Nithi and Meru - KINDIKI confirms and State House is in panic

Sunday July 16, 2017 - Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s National Super Alliance (NASA) will garner more votes in Tharaka Nithi and Meru Counties in the August 8th elections than ever before.





This was revealed by NASA Presidential campaigner, Prof. Isaiah Kindiki, who also happens to be the brother of Tharaka Nithi Senator and Leader of Majority in the Senate, Prof. Kithure Kindiki.





Addressing journalists yesterday, Kindiki noted that..



