RAILA will beat UHURU in Tharaka Nithi and Meru - KINDIKI confirms and State House is in panic

..Raila’s support in the region had grown exponentially after Jubilee affiliate parties folded up to form one.





He promised that his team will deliver a resounding victory for NASA in the region perceived to be a Jubilee stronghold.





“What has happened is that NASA has offered all these people a refuge and we can actually say the parties that have been suffocated by Jubilee have found a breathing space within the NASA family," he said.





“NASA’s victory will be achievable since every candidate participating in this election is going to guard the votes which have also been NASA's clarion call," he added.





The Kenyan DAILY POST



