RAILA tells UHURU to be ready to hand over power in August – I don't want any monkey games!
Thursday July 6, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential hopeful, Raila Odinga, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to prepare for a humiliating defeat in the August 8th polls.
Speaking in Sotik Constituency on Wednesday, Raila exuded confidence that his alliance was gaining ground and Kenyatta should be concerned.
“Kenyans have lost faith in Jubilee and this is a free ticket for them to go home in the first round,” Raila said.
Raila was accompanied by...
