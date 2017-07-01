RAILA tells UHURU to be ready to hand over power in August – I don’t want any monkey games!

Thursday July 6, 2017 - National Super Alliance (NASA) presidential hopeful, Raila Odinga, has asked President Uhuru Kenyatta to prepare for a humiliating defeat in the August 8th polls.





Speaking in Sotik Constituency on Wednesday , Raila exuded confidence that his alliance was gaining ground and Kenyatta should be concerned.





“Kenyans have lost faith in Jubilee and this is a free ticket for them to go home in the first round,” Raila said.





Raila was accompanied by...



