RAILA should forget the Presidency as CHEBUKATI says UHURU’s dead voters to remain in register

Thursday July 6, 2017 - Millions of dead voters are likely to remain in the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) voter register due to the shoddy audit work done by KPMG firm.





In a statement by the Elections Observer Group (ELOG), there are questions arising about the IEBC’s decision to remove only 88, 000 dead people from the voter register when KPMG confirmed that more than 1.5 million voters in the current register could be dead.





A source at the Civil Registration Services (CRS) confirmed that IEBD deliberately refused to..



