RAILA should forget the Presidency as CHEBUKATI says UHURU’s dead voters to remain in register

..take data of dead voters to KPMG during the audit of the voter register to aid in deleting their names.





“They (IEBC) have never come back for the remaining data; they are lying there.”





“I am telling you that even the name of Jacob Juma is still in the register but his name cannot be deleted because the family did not surrender his ID,” said the source.





Speaking yesterday, IEBC Chairman, Wafula Chebukati, confirmed existence of dead voters in the register saying the commission had no capacity to delete them from the register.





“We are aware that the register of voters cannot be completely rid of deceased persons,” Chebukati said to the utter surprise of the Opposition.





